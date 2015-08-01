Gallery Seating Available for Fiorina Chamber Event

Gallery seating is now available to see former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speak in Salina. The former Chairman and CEO of Hewlett-Packard, best-selling author, and challenger for the 2016 Republican Presidential Nomination will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Cost of the gallery seating, located on the north side of the arena, is $30 per person. No dinner will be served with gallery seating.

The banquet will be held in the Arena of the Bicentennial Center. A few dinner tickets are still available. They are on sale now to Chamber members for $60 per person, and $85 per person to the general public.

A membership reception will be held from 5-6:15pm in Heritage Hall of the Center. The banquet will begin at 6:30pm with a plated dinner on the floor of the arena.

The program will begin at approximately 7pm with remarks by outgoing Chamber Chairman Brian Richardson, incoming Chairman Guy Walker, and the address by Carly Fiorina..

To order dinner or gallery tickets, persons can call the Chamber at

827-9301, email Sandy Cole, scole@salinakansas.org, or stop by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash.