Funeral Chase Driver Caught

A driver who led officers on a high speed chase after failing to pull over during a funeral procession last week has been arrested.

Samuel P. Good, 32 of rural Salina was identified as the suspect in the pursuit last week that was called off for safety concerns last Wednesday when speeds reached 70-mph.

Good is now facing multiple charges that include flee and elude, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

Original Story:

Police called off a high speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Salina for safety concerns. According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were providing an escort during a funeral procession on East Crawford to Roselawn Cemetery. The chase began near LeFran and Crawford when a couple of vehicles did not yield, and the driver in a blue 1990 Ford Ranger sped away. Police say the driver led officers through neighborhood streets on Westchester, Delaware, Elmhurst Ohio and Prescott reaching speeds of 50mph. Police called off the chase when the pickup sped down East Crawford at 70mph. Police are looking for a known possible suspect. Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that it is a standard traffic ordinance to pull over police and emergency vehicles that are running their lights.