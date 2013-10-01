Friday United Way Community Volunteer Event

The Salina Area United Way will be hosting a special community project on Friday.

A macaroni and cheese meal packaging project will be held at The Masonic Center, 336 S. Santa Fe Ave. There will be two shifts, 7:00-9:00AM and/or 4:00-6:00PM.

The latest estimates show that 16% of the population of Saline County lives at or below the poverty level. Often hunger is “invisible” in our community, and because hunger is directly related to our goals in Health, Education, and Financial Stability, we are working hard to call attention to the issue.

Volunteers will be packaging 50,000 macaroni and cheese meals that will be immediately distributed to the Salina community, including the food bank, homeless and domestic violence shelters, church food pantries, and community corrections.

The organization will be working with Outreach, Inc. to host the event.

Many volunteers will show team spirit by wearing a “Small Acts – Big Impact” t-shirt. Shirts may be purchased for $10 each or 5 for $50 and get the 6th one free.

This event is free to volunteers.

Space and t-shirts are limited! Register at http://bit.ly/volunteerevent2017.

