Friday Saturation Patrol Planned

Extra officers will be on Saline County roads looking for drunk drivers late Friday into early Saturday. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is planning a saturation patrol.

According to the agency, deputies participate in a DUI Saturation Patrol in an effort to decrease the amount of intoxicated drivers on the street.

Deputies will be looking for people driving too slow, crossing center lines, and running red lights in addition to other traffic violations that indicate intoxicated driving.

If Deputies stop a suspect for committing these or other traffic infractions, they may take other actions if the driver has the smell of an alcohol beverage on his or her breath, if their eyes are bloodshot or if their speech is slurred.

The purpose of this program is to saturate Salina and Saline County with extra deputies.

Deputies will continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speeding, safety belt use and all alcohol-related violations.

