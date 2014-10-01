Friday DUI Checklane Planned

The Saline County Sheriff’s office is planning to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend.

According to the agency, as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Deterrence Program, deputies will be conducting a checkpoint.

This checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site field sobriety tests.

Efforts will be made not to severely interrupt traffic flow, but many drivers will be stopped as a part of this program.

The checkpoint will be held late Friday into early Saturday.