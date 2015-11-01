Freiburger Enters City Commission Race

A Salina realtor is now among a half-dozen people why are running for a seat on the Salina City Commission. Owen Freiburger on Friday announced via social media that he is in the city commission race.

Freiburger is a Broker / Owner at NextHome Pro Realty. He is also involved in the Salina community. He is currently the chair of the Salina Planning Commission, and has served as a liaison on the Salina Board of Zoning Appeals.

Freiburger told KSAL News that he has served the city of Salina for several years now, saying that it’s been quite a pleasure and that he doesn’t see it ending in the near future.

Freiburger joins a half-dozen people running in the election. Current city commissioner Melissa Hodges is running again, as is former commissioner Aaron Householter. Current commissioner Jon Blanchard had filed to run as well, but he has dropped out of the race. Joe Hay, who narrowly missed winning a commission seat in the most previous election, has also filed to run. Salina businessmen Frank Hampton and Mike Hoppock are also in the race as well.

Three city commission seats will be open. The terms of Hodges, Blanchard, and Mayor Kaye Crawford all expire this year.

The deadline to file for the fall election is June 1st at noon.