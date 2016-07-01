Fox News Host to Broadcast, Lecture in Abilene

The Chief Political Anchor for Fox News Channel is coming to Abilene to broadcast his show, lecture, and sign copies of his new book. On February 2nd Bret Baier will broadcast his top-rated Fox News cable series “Special Report with Bret Baier” live from the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

According to the Eisenhower Foundation, Baier agreed to hold the live broadcast as a fundraiser for the Foundation. The $250 a seat event is sold out. Immediately following the live broadcast, guests will enjoy an exclusive reception with Baier.

At 7:30 p.m., a separate public book signing and program will be held in the Visitors Center Auditorium for Baier’s new book, “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Journey”.

Baier conducted much of the research for this book from the archival holdings of the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The “three days in January” refer to the period between Eisenhower’s prophetic farewell address on the evening of Jan. 17, 1961, and John F. Kennedy’s inauguration of the afternoon of January 20th, the closing act of one of modern America’s greatest leaders.

Three Days in January digs deep into Eisenhower’s last address as president and his efforts to advise Kennedy in the three days between the address and Kennedy’s inauguration. At the end of those fateful three days in January 1961, Eisenhower left the public stage having done perhaps more than any other modern American to set the nation, in his words, “on our charted course toward permanent peace and human betterment.”

Copies of “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Journey” are available for purchase in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Gift Shop. Baier will be available to sign books following the program.