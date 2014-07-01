Foursome Arrested for Shoplifing

Four women from Wichita were taken into custody after a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy found over $1,500 in stolen items in their car.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, staff at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2450 S. 9th confronted the women near the front door as they tried to leave the store with carts and bags full of items that they had not paid for.

Police say the the foursome left the carts behind and an armload of clothes but ran to a parked car with a duffel bag stuffed with stolen clothes.

Deputies stopped a 2016 Mercury Milan on I-135 near the Saline County / McPherson County line and recovered 53 items stolen from Dick’s.

Driver, Deandre Brown, 24 of Wichita along with three other women, all in their 20,s are now facing felony theft charges and possession of stolen property.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the four are also suspects in a shoplifting case from earlier in the day at JCPenny at the Central Mall.