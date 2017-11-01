Six Most Wanted Arrests

Six people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The January list went online Saturday. Since then, six of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include Cooper Hammersmith, Tyson Marfise, Wayne Petty, Brian Quinn, Maxwell Scheffler, and Dahlten Sweat. They were wanted for crimes that include making criminal threats, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, felony theft, burglary, and drug crimes.

Those on the January list are wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, endangering a child, criminal restraint, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,440 criminals have been caught, and 354 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

—

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

