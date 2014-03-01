Four Indicted Following Meth Investigation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced four indictments after a year-long multi-county investigation into methamphetamine distribution concluded in south central Kansas.

According to the KBI, special agents, along with law enforcement from the Park City Police Department, the Winfield Police Department, the El Dorado Police Department, the Wellington Police Department, the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives participated in the investigation.

Named in the Nov. 1 indictment were: Ashton Malone, 33, of Wichita, Kan., Justin Slayden, 35, of Winfield, Kan. and April Slayden, 38, of Park City, Kan. Jeremiah Raper, 35, of Wichita, Kan. was charged in an earlier indictment. The indictments allege the subjects unlawfully, knowingly and willingly distributed methamphetamine. Each defendant was charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine, and Justin Slayden was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The KBI’s mission in proactive narcotics operations like these is to partner with all affected law enforcement agencies in an effort to reduce the availability and distribution of drugs in Kansas.

