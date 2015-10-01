Fort Riley Ready to “Gobble Wobble”

Fort Riley will serve a fun, unique Thanksgiving type meal this weekend. The Army post is ready for its third annual “Gobble Wobble” this Saturday.

The “Gobble Wobble” is a two-mile fun run, or walk, that includes Thanksgiving dinner along the route. The run begins at Riley’s Conference Center and features five food stops where participants will be able to enjoy portion-controlled turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, a dinner roll and, of course, pumpkin pie. Participants are invited to stuff area food banks, as well.

Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item will be entered into a prize drawing.

Participants can run or walk and strollers are welcome, too, but no pets, please. This event is open to the general public.

The “Gobble Wobble” costs $12 if you sign up in advance, either online at riley.armymwr.com or in person at Leisure Travel Services on post. You can register the day of the event for $15. Those registering on the day of the event should plan to arrive at 11:30 a.m.

Visitors to Fort Riley who want to attend the Gobble Wobble and don’t have a Department of Defense ID card must stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center (I-70, exit 301) to get a one-day pass. Learn more by clicking on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” button on the right-hand side of the page at www.riley.army.mil or by calling 785-239-3138.

