Fort Riley to Hold 9/11 Ceremony

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony will be held at the Global War on Terrorism monument, which is located on the east side of Cavalry Parade Field, beginning at 10am.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley Soldiers who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, will speak at the event, which includes a wreath-laying, a three-round salute fired by an honor guard, and “Taps” performed by a member of the 1st Infantry Division Band.

The ceremony is open to the public; however, those without a Department of Defense ID card need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor center to get a pass to the installation. Go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements.