Former Salina Man is Sonic Slam Winner

A former Salina man had a few reasons to be a little extra excited when Kansas City Royals rookie catcher Cam Gallagher hit a grand slam home run in the 6th inning late Monday night in Oakland. Tim Brown actually 25,000 reasons to be excited.

The 6th inning is the “Sonic Slam” inning. If a Royals player hits a home run, out of the park with the bases loaded, a contestant wins $25,000. Brown was that contestant on Monday night when the rookie catcher hit his first major league home run.

As heard on KSAL, the grand slam drove in the winning runs in the Royals 6 -2 victory over the Oakland A’s and made Brown a $25,000 “Sonic Slam” winner.

According to the Kansas City Star, the 40-year-old Brown grew up a Royals fan in Salina before moving to Kansas City in 2006.

Brown will be at Friday’s game to receive an oversized ceremonial check. And what will he do with the money? He told the newspaper that other than buying a Cam Gallagher jersey he is not sure what he is going to do with it.