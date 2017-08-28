Former KSAL Staffer Remembered

A voice that was heard on the radio for years in the Midwest, including on KSAL Radio, is being remembered. Chris Abercrombie passed away on Friday.

The 68-year-old Abercrombie, a Lindsborg native, had a passion for radio. He worked in the broadcasting industry much of his adult life, working at multiple radio stations in Kansas and Nebraska. In his later years, Abercrombie moved back to Lindsborg and worked at KSAL Radio. He could be heard on the air working various shifts. Notably, he volunteered to do a live shift on Christmas morning, and presented a “Very Chris Christmas”.

Abercrombie also had a love for radio history. In 2012 he organized a 75th anniversary celebration for KSAL radio. He also put together, and recorded, a history of Bethany College’s Messiah Festival which aired on KSAL.

Abercrombie’s former colleagues have been remembering him on social media. Kansas State University Associate Professor of Communication Steve Smethers wrote:

“Chris Abercrombie loved the radio business. He was a professional who spanned a good portion of the Top 40 era, but he was also a real scholar of radio. He genuinely loved the traditions of broadcasting and he was himself a real radio historian. But beyond that, Chris kept up with the changes in our industry, both serving as a critic and fan of the current state of radio.”

It was not just radio history that Abercrombie was passionate about, but also the history of Lindsborg, Bethany College, and the Smoky Valley area. He was President of the Smoky Valley Historical Association Board of Directors and was a member of the Hyllningsfest Committee. He was the driving force behind a recent renovation of the Coronado Heights castle and road.

A memorial service for Chris Abercrombie will be held a 1:30 p.m on Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lindsborg Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery following the memorial.

Memorials may be made to Bethany College. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Chris Abercrombie talking with KSAL in July 2016 at Coronado Heights about the renovations.

Early history of KSAL Radio produced by Chris Abercrombie