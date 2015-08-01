Fly Kansas Air Tour Takes Off This Week

The 2017 Fly Kansas Air Tour lifts off from Wellington on Thursday for a three-day, 10-city celebration of Kansas aviation.

This year’s tour, presented by the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education and the Kansas Department of Transportation, promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education and highlights the benefits of local airports to their communities, Kansas, and the nation. The tour focuses on raising awareness on the importance of community airports and introducing aviation to young people.

Over 50 pilots along with their aircraft are expected to participate in the tour and engage with students across the state. More than 500 students are expected to visit their local airports during the tour. From tales of legendary fliers such as Amelia Earhart at the memorial airport in Atchison to information about all types of aviation careers, students will have this opportunity to learn all about aviation in the state of Kansas.

This is the fourth consecutive year for the revived tour, which first took place in 1928. The goal of that first tour was to promote the fledgling aviation industry in Kansas. “The air tour is an opportunity to promote Kansas aviation and share the message that aviation is open to all,” said Ed Young, President of the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education and Fly Kansas Foundation.

“This is a great opportunity for us to connect students with aviators,” said Merrill Atwater, KDOT’s Division of Aviation Director. “Kansas has such a rich history of aviation and it is important for us to celebrate this industry and who we are as Kansans.”

The public is encouraged to visit the local airports during the tour stops to see the airplanes up close, talk to the pilots and learn about the role of aviation in Kansas.

The following is the tour schedule:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Wellington

8 a.m. Aircraft Arrival

10:30 a.m. Departure

Liberal

12:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

2:30 p.m. Departure

Dodge City

3:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

4:30 p.m. Departure

Hays

5:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Hays

10:00 a.m. Departure

Concordia

11:00 a.m. Aircraft Arrival

1:00 p.m. Departure

Atchison

2:15 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

4:00 p.m. Departure

New Century

4:30 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

New Century

9:30 a.m. Departure

Pittsburg

10:30 a.m. Aircraft Arrival

12:30 p.m. Departure

Independence

1 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

3 p.m. Departure

Benton

4 p.m. Aircraft Arrival

