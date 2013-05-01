Flower Power Helps Saline Co. Seniors

A Salina tradition that gives area theatre students a boost for college is back for the 31st year.

The Salina Community Theatre Guild, Geranium and Plant Sale is Friday and Saturday.

“We give two $1,000 scholarships to a Saline County senior who is going to major in something theatre related,” said Florence Jester with the SCT Theatre Guild.

Jester joined in on the KSAL Morning News with a look at how the plant sale benefits college bound students – and the SCT. “Our focus has always been on the youth theatre,” she said.

“What profit we make, fifty percent of it immediately goes right to the youth theatre.”

The event is in the lobby at the Salina Community Theatre on Friday and Saturday April 14th and 15th from 8am to 6pm.