Flare Found near Bombing Range

A live flare that was dropped by a B-1 bomber was found by a property owner on the edge of the Smoky Hills Weapons Range.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were called out Thursday to 9064 W. Sundgren Road to check a dud flare that did not ignite after it was released by a B-1.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says officials from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita looked at digital photos of the flare and told staff at the Smoky Hills Weapons Range that it was safe to move.

The property owned by Chris Dauer butts up against the southeast edge to the bombing range.

No one was hurt.