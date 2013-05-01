ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 53 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 53 °F | Lo: 45 °F

Saturday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 38 °F

Sunday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 51 °F

Monday

Hi: 77 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 69 °F 

Lo: 54 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
For Women Only

Flare Found near Bombing Range

KSAL Staff - April 21, 2017 11:08 am

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating four, small fires that were sparked overnight.

A live flare that was dropped by a B-1 bomber was found by a property owner on the edge of the Smoky Hills Weapons Range.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office were called out Thursday to 9064 W. Sundgren Road to check a dud flare that did not ignite after it was released by a B-1.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says officials from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita looked at digital photos of the flare and told staff at the Smoky Hills Weapons Range that it was safe to move.

The property owned by Chris Dauer butts up against the southeast edge to the bombing range.

No one was hurt.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 