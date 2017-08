Five Most Wanted Arrests

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already five of them have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The August list went online Saturday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office there have been five arrests. They include:

Dusty Dale Fairbanks

Mathue Richard Halpain

James Arthur Mallett III

James Russell Nestler

Ashley Kay Sutton

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,570 criminals have been caught, and 364 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Complete List of Salina’s Most Wanted