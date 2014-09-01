Five Below Opens in Salina Friday

A new discount store in Salina is opening this week.

The grand opening of Five Below is scheduled for Friday. The grand opening in Salina is one of ten the company has scheduled across the country, including two in Kansas.

Grand opening locations include:

1. Manhattan, KS

2. Mason, OH

3. Michigan City, IN

4. Montgomery, AL

5. Peoria, IL

6. St. Cloud, FL

7. St. Peters, MO

8. Summerwood, TX

9. Sunrise City Market, FL

10. Salina, KS

According to the company, Five Below is one of the fastest growing retailers in the country with more than 575 stores in 32 states. Five Below expects to cut the ribbon on approximately 100 new stores and enter California in 2017.

Catering to teens, pre-teens and their parents, Five Below carries an ever-evolving and exciting assortment of cell phone cases and chargers, remote control cars, yoga pants, graphic tees, nail polish, footballs and soccer balls, tons of candy and seasonal must-haves for Easter, Halloween, Christmas and more.

Everything, every day, is just $5 and below.

Several special events are planned Friday during the grand opening. They include:

Mystery scratch-off ticket to first 100 people in line ( Friday only & up to $100 in value!)

only & up to $100 in value!) Free cinch sacks (w/ purchase while supplies last)

5¢ hot dogs (limit 3 per customer)

Giveaways

Doors open at 10:00 Friday morning. The Salina Five Below store is located at 450 S. 9th Street in the Mid State Plaza



