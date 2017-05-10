Fishing Fun on June 3rd

“Fishing With a Cop” rolls out its third edition on June 3rd at Lakewood Park. Registration is now open for a free day of fishing in Salina.

The event is a spin-off from the annual Lakewood Fishing Derby that has added the involvement of local law enforcement and draws hundreds of kids, parents and grandparents to enjoy fishing together.

As in the past couple of years law enforcement officers from Salina Police, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and Officers with the Kansas Wildlife and Parks will be there providing hands-on advice for some young anglers while also displaying watercraft and patrol vehicles.

Drawings will be held for prizes that included fishing poles, kayaks, a gas grill, a 4-pack of Kansas City Royals tickets, plus a couple of fishing trips to Lake Texoma and Milford Lake.

Organizers are reminding businesses that they can make a charitable contribution to ensure that every child will have a positive experience.

The 2017 Fishing’s Future – “Fishing With a Cop” is a free event for everyone, Saturday, June 3rd at Lakewood Park at 8am.

Prizes will be awarded at 11am.

For more information contact: Sgt. Brent Rupert with the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210