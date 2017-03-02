Fire in Manhattan Aggieville District

Manhattan Fire Department photo

Crews are battling a fire in the Aggieville bar and shopping district near the Kansas State University campus.

The Manhattan Fire Department said in a post early Thursday on its Facebook page that the fire was in a building that had housed a bookstore called the Dusty Bookshelf. The building was vacant and being renovated. Photos on the department’s Facebook page shows flames shooting out of the building.

No information was immediately available about what started the fire.

Riley County police are urging people to avoid the popular area.