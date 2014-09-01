Fire Destroys Junction City Apartments

Manhattan Fire Department photo

A fire early Saturday destroyed a Junction City apartment building.

Multiple agencies including the Junction City and Manhattan Fire Departments battled a blaze at the Bluffs apartment complex in the overnight hours.

Junction City’s Fire Chief told KSNT TV in Topeka that the building which went up in flames contained 26 apartment units. It is a total loss.

There were no injuries, including pets.

The cause of the fire was under investigation on Saturday.

In April 2016, a building from the same apartment complex was destroyed by a fire.