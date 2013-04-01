Fire Destroys Car
KSAL Staff - February 6, 2017 11:21 am
Saline County Sheriff office photo
No one was injured in an early morning vehicle fire that destroyed a car and burned some grass near a road in northeast Saline County.
Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Mariah Davis of Salina noticed her 1992 Toyota Corolla was overheating from a leaking radiator and pulled over in the 7800 block of E. Stimmel Road around 3am Monday morning.
The hot car sparked a grass fire that consumed the vehicle in flames.
Rural Fire District #5 responded to the blaze.
Davis and her passenger, Alex Rothrock were not hurt.