ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 53 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 53 °F | Lo: 36 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 62 °F 

Lo: 26 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 42 °F 

Lo: 18 °F

Thursday

Hi: 45 °F 

Lo: 36 °F

Friday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Saturday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 39 °F

Next Level Fitness
KSN

Fire Destroys Car

KSAL Staff - February 6, 2017 11:21 am

Saline County Sheriff office photo

No one was injured in an early morning vehicle fire that destroyed a car and burned some grass near a road in northeast Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Mariah Davis of Salina noticed her 1992 Toyota Corolla was overheating from a leaking radiator and pulled over in the 7800 block of E. Stimmel Road around 3am Monday morning.

The hot car sparked a grass fire that consumed the vehicle in flames.

Rural Fire District #5 responded to the blaze.

Davis and her passenger, Alex Rothrock were not hurt.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 