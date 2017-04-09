Fire Damages Salina Apartment Fourplex

Firefighters work at the scene Sunday afternoon.

A weekend fire badly damaged a South Salina fourplex apartment unit. First responders were called during the noon hour Sunday to the report of a fire in the Schilling area, at 2949 Foxboro.

Salina Fire Department Battalion Chief David Turner told KSAL News at the scene that the front of the complex was fully involved when the first crews arrived at 12:54 PM. There was heavy smoke and flames visible.

The fire started in a garage. It spread south into a neighboring garage that is separated by a wall, and it also spread north into an apartment. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before they spread any further.

Turner says that there is fire damage in two garages, and in an apartment in the northeast corner of the fourplex. There is smoke damage throughout the entire fourplex.

A fire investigator was on scene Sunday afternoon trying to determine exactly how the fire started in the garage.

There were no injuries.

At least temporarily, all four of the apartments are uninhabitable.

The North Central Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

