Fire Damages Central Salina Home

A fire badly damaged a Central Salina home early Wednesday evening. First responders were called at around 5:15 to the report of a house on fire at 622 S. 9th Street.

Salina Fire Marshal Roger Williams told KSAL News at the scene that there was an active fire on the upper level of the two-story home when the first crews arrived. There was heavy smoke and flames visible.

Williams says that firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the back of the upper level of the home, which is a rental that is divided into several apartments. The origin of the fire was in apartment 3 on the upper level.

According to Williams, Bryan Walker was home in the top floor apartment with a baby when he discovered the fire. Walker and the baby both escaped without injury. Residents in apartments on the main floor and basement also escaped without injury. Four cats in the basement were unaccounted for.

Williams says that there is fire damage on the upper level, and smoke and water damage on the other levels.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

(click photos to enlarge)