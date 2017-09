Fieldhouse to Host Farmers Market

The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors to host a unique event. A bi-monthly fall and winter farmers market will be held inside the facility.

Beginning on October 3rd, the market will be held every other Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. The market will be held weekly through April of 2018.

Market vendors include:

C and C High Tunnel Farm – Chris and Christy Jansen – wide variety of winter greens and root vegetables.

North End Farms – Jeff Cooper and Agnes Zadine – Chicken, beef, value added meat products, garlic, micro greens, root vegetables

Smoky Buttes Farms – Matt Hemmer: heritage chicken, farm fresh eggs, and heritage vegetables

Svaty Produce – Caleb and Don Svaty: wide variety of fruit and vegetables. They won the Governor’s Award for Best Watermelon Kansas State Fair, 2016!

Weibe Farms – Kris Weibe: freshly baked rolls, sweet breads, pies and Weibe cheese

Emma P – Phyll Klima – Handmade functional pottery. Will be demonstrating at every market

Market dates and times: