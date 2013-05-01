Federal Gun Charge in Lincoln County Case

A man from Mexico is facing a federal gun charge in a Lincoln County case.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 28-year-old Cesar Humberto Melandez-Morales, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm while in the United States. The crime is alleged to have occurred April 5th in Lincoln County.

If convicted, Melandez-Morales faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson is prosecuting.