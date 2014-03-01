Farm Expo Coming to Salina

It’s been a Salina tradition now for over a half-century. Vendors will begin moving in next week to the 52nd Mid America Farm Expo.

Over 200 companies from around the United States will be exhibiting their products at Salina’s Bicentennial Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. About 350 exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies.

The Expo began 52 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Bicentennial Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts approximately 10,000 persons over the three days.

The Expo is headquartered in the Bicentennial Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. In addition, outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Bicentennial Center west parking lot.

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-5pm on Tuesday March 28th, 9am-5pm on Wednesday March 29th, and 9am-4pm on Thursday March 30th. It is sponsored by the Agriculture Division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.