Farm Expo in America’s Bread Basket

Vendor Shannon Campbell of Denver is back for her 6th Farm Expo in Salina

The 52nd Mid America Farm Expo opened its doors at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Tuesday.

More the 250 companies from around the U.S. are on hand to help producers get more out of their land with the latest in farm technology, equipment and supplies.

Baker, Shannon Campbell tells KSAL News that she has been making the trek to Salina from her Denver based business, Styria Bakery for the past 6 years because she loves connecting with patrons at the farm show.

“The people who run the show are so friendly and the people of Salina are so friendly, we just love it.”

Producers are also taking advantage of educational seminars throughout the expo.

Tuesday Agronomist, John Pike shared his knowledge on the benefits of using cover crops during two distinct forums held inside the 4-H Building. Pike tells KSAL News that options abound in choices to protect soil and even extend grazing for livestock.

“There is no silver bullet solution to anything, but I think that cover crops can be incorporated into a lot of operations to help fine tune a system and increase overall returns,” Pike said.

The three day expo which is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center is free and open to the public and also has displays in Ag Hall, 4-H Building, Exhibition Barn and Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.