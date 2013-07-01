Family Searching For Missing Teen

Family and friends are trying to find a teen who has been missing since last weekend.

15-year-old Calob Haymond went missing from Salina over the weekend. He has not been seen since Sunday, at around 4:30 in the afternoon.

Haymond, who is from Ogden, came to Salina on Friday to spend the weekend with a friend. He was last seen Sunday walking in the area of Walmart on South 9th Street in Salina

Anyone with information on Calob Haymond disappearance, or who knows where he might be, is asked to contact Riley County Police at 785-537-2112 or Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.