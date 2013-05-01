ksal.com

Fake $50’s Fool Cashier

KSAL Staff - August 28, 2017 10:47 am

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a Salina grocery store after a male suspect duped the cashier with some fake cash for a gift card.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 3pm Saturday, a black, male suspect in his 20’s used 8 counterfeit $50 bills to purchase a $400 Visa gift card at the Dillon’s Super Store at 2350 Planet Ave.

Police say he also used another bogus $50 to pay the $1.50 in tax and walked out of the store with over $48 in change and the gift card.

Captain Forrester says the counterfeit money, which had no security strip and was a bluish hue was discovered later when the drawer was counted by management.

