Fair and Impartial Policing Forum Tonight

The Salina Police Department will be hosting a Fair and Impartial Policing public informational forum.

The event will be held at Kansas Wesleyan University’s Sams Chapel in Pioneer Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

According to the agency, every member of the police department has received extensive training in Fair and Impartial Policing.

They welcome the opportunity to show the community a condensed version of this important issue.

Everyone has biases and they instruct officers how to recognize and avoid using them in their decision-making process. They understand the importance of treating everyone fairly and enjoy the support they receive from the community.

Detective Lane Mangels and Officer Danielle Lemon will be giving the presentation.

Other officers and staff members will be attending and this will be a great opportunity for community members to ask questions.

