Facial Bones Broken in Assault

Salina Police are investigating after a man was beaten unconscious at a motel.

Officers were called to the Value Inn, 1640 W. Crawford around 4:15am Wednesday morning after a witness saw a suspect repeatedly hit a man in the face.

Police found 54-year-old John Edwardson lying on the floor of his motel room unconscious and had EMS transport him to the hospital for treatment of broken bones in his face.

Police are looking for a possible suspect in the case.