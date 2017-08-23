Extreme Sports Rally Tonight

Photo courtesy Real Encounter Facebook page

Six “extreme sports” athletes are ready to push their performance to the edge as the Real Encounter event barrels into the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Wednesday night.

Former motorcross pro Brad Bennett joined in on the KSAL Morning News and said his crew always had a nose for adventure.

“All of us when we were kids, we were the type of kids that were jumping off the roof and trying to figure out things to do,” Bennett said.

He says some the stunts defy gravity. “You’re going to see back flips tonight on motorcycles and bicycles and big ramps …and crazy stuff.”

Now they go wheels up to shine the light on what the Lord has done in their lives.

“All of us as we were competing professionally, the Lord got a hold of our lives and we realized there was more to it than just doing crazy stunts and so I’ll share my story tonight.”

Bennett is the Founder and President of Real Encounters Evangelistic Outreach and says the high energy show is a great way to connect with multiple generations with the good news of Jesus.

The Real Encounter is hosted by Visit Salina and is free to the public at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center at 7pm. Doors open at 6:15pm.