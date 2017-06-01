“Epic” Challenge For Salina Man

Brad Godfrey will be a contestant Tuesday night on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.”

A Salina man who will be a contestant on what’s billed as the toughest competition series on television, says “it will be epic.”

Brad Godfrey of Salina will be a contestant Tuesday night on the premiere of the new season of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.” The series, hosted by Hall of Fame professional wrestler Steve Austin, airs on the CMT television network.

The show features world-renowned athletic contenders including Spartan, CrossFit, power lifters, professional athletes, MMA fighters and everyday heroes who face off against each other – and the desert heat – in a series of intense challenges with only one advancing to the grueling skullbuster challenge personally designed by Austin.

Godfrey tells KSAL News that his episode was taped back in July, in California. Though he can’t reveal how it ends, he says that he was pleased with his performance.

Godfrey says he plans to watch the episode with his girlfriend, at her parent’s home in Lindsborg.

According to the network, this will be the 5th season of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge.” The series last season attracted more than 4 million weekly viewers.

Godfrey, who is a body builder, manages the Complete Nutrition store in Salina. He also has a new lifestyle and clothing line.

Brad Godfrey Information:

Brad Godfrey, 33

5’11, 178 lbs

Hometown: Salina, KS

Occupation: Fitness and Nutrition Consultant

Specialty: Bodybuilding

They call him “Zeus”, and given his chiseled physique and expertly trimmed beard, you might expect some lightning when he’s near. Brad has experienced plenty of adversity in his life, from growing up in foster homes, fighting addiction, and experiencing the loss of loved ones. All of these events have become fuel for his desire to succeed in all walks of life. Whether it’s volunteering as a firefighter, writing music, or competing in fitness events, Brad never settles for mediocrity. In head to head battles Brad has the mental edge and confidence to dominate. “I’m the meal you don’t expect. You won’t eat me. I will eat you.”.

“Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” airs on CMT in Salina on cable channel 52 at 9:00 Tuesday night.

