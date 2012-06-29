Enhanced Severe Weather Risk Tuesday

It has been a relatively quiet start to severe weather season in Central Kansas. But that could end on Tuesday.

Late Monday afternoon the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center upgraded a large area of Central Kansas, including the Salina area, into an enhanced risk. An enhanced risk means that numerous severe storms are possible, along with a potential for wind and hail damage and a few tornadoes.

According to the weather agency, severe thunderstorms will be possible for Tuesday into Tuesday night from portions of the southern Great Plains to the upper Mississippi Valley region, with the greatest severe weather risk extending from north-central Kansas into far southern Nebraska southward, through western Oklahoma and the eastern Texas Panhandle into western North Texas.

Large hail and damaging wind will be the primary concerns with this activity. A few tornadoes will also be possible, especially from parts of western Oklahoma and the eastern Texas Panhandle into central Kansas.

(CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE)