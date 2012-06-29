Enhanced Friday Severe Weather Risk

Friday Severe Weather Risk Area

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather in parts of Kansas later in the day on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms will be possible late Friday afternoon and especially into Friday night, for locations generally along and northwest of the Kansas Turnpike. The stronger storms will be capable of golf ball size hail, 70 mph winds and heavy rain.

The best chance for hail up to golf ball size will be west of I-135.

The Storm Prediction Center has put a portion of the Midwest, stretching from Texas in Southern Kansas, in an enhanced risk area. The Salina area is just north of the enhanced risk area, in a slight risk area.

Forecasters cannot rule our the possibility of an isolated tornado.

