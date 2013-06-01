Employee Hurt in Store Incident

An Indiana man was arrested after allegedly spraying a cleaner into the face of a Salina convenience store employee.

Police arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Mandrell Thursday morning after a disturbance at the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio around 4:15am.

Police say Mandrell was acting erratically in the aisles spraying a solution from a can of auto parts cleaner when store employee, Cameron Cullen confronted him.

Mandrell then tried to leave the store with the can and sprayed Cullen in the eyes.

Cullen was treated by EMS at the scene while Mandrell was taken into custody on charges that include aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and theft.