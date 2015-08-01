Employee Arrested in Store Scheme

An internal investigation at a Salina business leads to the arrest of an employee.

Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Damarcio McCoy was taken into custody on Tuesday after police worked with staff at Dick’s Sporting Goods Store, 2450 S. 9th to uncover a scheme McCoy allegedly used to steal over $16,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer.

Police say beginning in mid July, McCoy rang up purchases for customers he appeared to know, then voided the transaction at the register – allowing them to walk out the door with the items that were not paid for.

McCoy is now facing multiple theft charges.

Police say they are also reviewing store surveillance video to try and identify customers who may have been involved in the scheme.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.