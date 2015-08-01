Salina Police are preparing for a wintry mix this weekend as forecasters warn of an ice storm that could make driving conditions slick around central Kansas.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that if conditions warrant, police will enact the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan or EARP.

The program specify that non-injury accidents, non hit and run, an accident that does not require towing and you don’t believe alcohol or drugs have been involved can be filed on-line or in person at the police department.

The form must be turned in within 48-hours of the accident. www.pd.salina.org

Police will use local radio and Facebook to enact the plan if necessary.