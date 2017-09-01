Economic Development Organization Launches New Website, Logo

A new website designed to educate about economic development opportunities in Salina is now online. The Salina Community Economic Development Organization has launched a new website and logo, which can be seen at https://salinaedo.org/ .

The purpose of the organization is to help grow jobs and investment in Salina and Saline County. According the organization’s president, Mitch Robinson, “This beautiful new website is carefully designed to serve the many needs of our target audiences. Specifically, corporate executives, real estate professionals, and site location consultants will easily find the crucial information they demand. Already, the website’s traffic has been very significant.”

The new logo is a bright and colorful moniker representing the vibrant lifestyle and business climate available in the area.

The website and logo were created by Brand Acceleration, an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations firm that works exclusively in the economic development industry. “We are proud of this new website and logo. We are also proud of the great relationship we’ve established with the area leaders,” said Jim Walton, CEO of Brand Acceleration.

