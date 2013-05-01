Easter Egg Hunt on April 15

Have your little ones ready for some fun at the East Crawford Recreation Area at 841 Markley Road in Salina.

This Saturday, April 15th are the 16th Annual Community-wide and 5th Annual Vision Impaired Easter Egg Hunts.

The Community-wide Easter Egg Hunt begins on Field 3 at 10:30 A.M. for children age 4 and under, 11 A.M. for children age 5-7, and 11:30 A.M. for children age 8-10.

The Visually Impaired Easter Egg Hunt begins on Field 4 at 10:30 A.M. for children age 13 and under.

The Hunt, which is sponsored by the Salina Parks and Rec Department, will have prizes and opportunities to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Participants should bring a basket or bag to collect eggs and a camera if they would like to take photos.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Bill Burke Park, however, had to be moved to the East Crawford Rec Area because of a scheduling conflict.

For more information about these events, contact the Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.