Earthquakes Shake Part of the State

A couple of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first one was a magnitude 3.4, centered about two miles southeast of Cheney. The second one about ten hours later was a magnitude 2.6, centered about 14 miles northwest of Concordia.

They were the second and third quakes felt in Kansas this week.

No injuries or major damage are being reported after two earthquakes struck Kansas yesterday.

