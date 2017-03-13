EaglePicher Planning Expansion, More Jobs in Pittsburg

EaglePicher says it plans to bring 15 to 20 new jobs to its Pittsburg plant, continuing an expansion that began since the plant opened in 2007.

The automated thermal battery production plant is owned by the city of Pittsburg and the company recently released its lease for another five years.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that since the plant opened with 26 employees, EaglePicher has grown to over 110 employees, including 46 new jobs in the last year. These jobs pay an average wage of $18 per hour.

The company says the latest expansion will include new equipment valued at almost $3 million. EaglePicher also is planning a building expansion.

The project is expected to be finished later this summer.