DUI Driver Hits Tree before Arrest

A Salina woman is charged with DUI after smashing into a tree in a vehicle authorities say she took without permission.

Police arrested 24-year-old Mahala Shepherd on Friday evening around 7:30pm after she was transported to the hospital to be checked out following a single car crash at 3029 Foxboro.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Shepherd was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe owned by Ronald Smith of Salina. Police say she hit a planter in the 3000 block of Foxboro, then drove through a yard at 3101 Foxboro before hitting the tree.

A witness saw her jump out the driver side window and run to her house nearby in the 1300 block of Crescent – where she was arrested in the front yard.

Shepherd is facing numerous traffic violations and charges that include driving under the influence.

Police say she will face drug charges as well after officers found her in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Chevy Tahoe valued at $2,500 is listed as a total loss.