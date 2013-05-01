ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 70 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 79 °F | Lo: 58 °F

Saturday

Hi: 80 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Sunday

Hi: 83 °F 

Lo: 66 °F

Monday

Hi: 86 °F 

Lo: 68 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 78 °F 

Lo: 60 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 71 °F 

Lo: 57 °F

Careers at SRHC
Fe for a cure

Drugs Found in Intimate Place

KSAL Staff - September 29, 2017 10:56 am

A Salina woman who was picked up in Wichita on a probation violation is now facing additional charges in Saline County after drugs were found on her during the booking process.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Ashleigh Chapman was transported from Sedgwick County to Saline County on Thursday and while be processed in the jail, staff discovered a syringe and a baggie of drugs that she had hidden in a body cavity.

Deputies confiscated 34-grams of methamphetamine and 9-grams of marijuana the woman had hidden in her vagina.

Chapman is now facing charges for drug trafficking and possession.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 