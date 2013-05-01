Drugs Found in Intimate Place

A Salina woman who was picked up in Wichita on a probation violation is now facing additional charges in Saline County after drugs were found on her during the booking process.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Ashleigh Chapman was transported from Sedgwick County to Saline County on Thursday and while be processed in the jail, staff discovered a syringe and a baggie of drugs that she had hidden in a body cavity.

Deputies confiscated 34-grams of methamphetamine and 9-grams of marijuana the woman had hidden in her vagina.

Chapman is now facing charges for drug trafficking and possession.

