Drug and Theft Charges

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

An arrest is made after a stolen car was found wrecked southeast of Salina.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took 33-year-old Joshua R. Swisher into custody on Sunday afternoon after locating an unoccupied vehicle that was on its top at Simpson and Salemsborg Road on Sunday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that back on January 2nd, Crystal McKellips had allegedly given a ride to Swisher. The two then went to the Pilot Travel Center on N. 9th but Swisher convinced her to give him the keys so he could wait outside in her 2005 Isuzu Ascender.

Moments later he drove away.

Captain Forrester says McKellips reported the car stolen once she learned it had been wrecked.

Swisher is now facing drug charges in connection to the small amount of meth found in the vehicle as well as theft charges for driving off in the automobile that was valued at $3,500.