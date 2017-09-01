Fieldhouse “Drop In” Program Begins

The new Salina Fieldhouse has opened its doors for “drop in” sports and activities. The facility is open a couple of times a week for public use.

The fieldhouse opened back in July, and since then several large events have been hosted. Multiple parks and recreation programs and activities that were scattered throughout the community have also transferred to the new fieldhouse. Those programs include things like volleyball, basketball, indoor baseball softball, kickball, pickle ball, and even indoor golf among others.

Beginning this month the fieldhouse began offering Adult Drop In. Every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7:00 till 9:00 adults are invited to use the facility for activities such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, and pickle ball. The price is $2 per session. The sessions are for anyone 18-years-old or over.

Features of the fieldhouse include:

45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport and event space

Wood, synthetic and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

Three hardwood basketball courts

Three synthetic basketball courts

Eight volleyball courts

One regulation indoor soccer field or three 4v4 soccer fields

Drop down batting cages

Spacious entrance, lobby, team gathering areas and concession stand

Beautiful landscaping with featured elements

The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football, kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and dance.

The Salina Fieldhouse was made possible through the cooperation of a public and private partnership, which includes a Salina Regional Health Center donation of $1.25 million for the naming rights.

Recreation Superintendent Travis Scheele, who manages the fieldhouse, told KSAL News that he is excited about the drop in program. He said that it is already “proving to be popular”.

For more information on the drop in program call Travis Scheele at (785) 833-2260 or visit www.salina-ks.gov/fieldhouse. Individuals who want to receive event information via text may subscribe to the Salina Fieldhouse mobile list by texting FIELDHOUSE to 81680.

