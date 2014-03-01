Driver Killed in Utility Terrain Vehicle Crash

The driver was killed, and a passenger was hurt, in a single vehicle utility terrain vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northeast Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Polaris UTV was headed north on a rural road in Doniphan County. The vehicle rolled onto its right side. Both the driver and passenger were ejected.

The driver, 50-year-old Steven Sims of Trenton Missouri, was killed. The passenger, 25-year-old Cody Brown also of Trenton, was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Hiawatha.

Troopers say that safety equipment was not being used, and that no one was buckled up.

The crash happened just after midnight on Ash Point Road, 100 feet south of 170th Road, in Doniphan County.