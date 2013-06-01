Driver Hurt in Slide-Off

A single vehicle slide-off sends a Bennington woman to the hospital on Friday.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the northern edge of the county after a crash in the 6100 block of N. Ohio.

Deputies say just before noon, Kathleen Stohs, 52 of Bennington was northbound on a muddy stretch of the road and lost control of her car 2005 Chevy Silverado and ended up in the ditch.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Stohs hit her head on the steering wheel and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of neck pain.

Sheriff Soldan says the last mile of N. Ohio is a gravel road and had muddy conditions after heavy rainfall.